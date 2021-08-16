Rain chances increase as week progresses









Mostly dry conditions are expected for the rest of today and for Tuesday as well. There is a very small chance of a pop-up shower, but they should be short-lived and few and far between. Highs today and Tuesday will be in the upper-80s.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday, though not everyone will see rain. Highs will be in the upper-80s to around 90 degrees.

A better chance of showers and storms will exist on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

A few showers and storms will be possible into the weekend, with highs in the upper-80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great rest of your Monday!