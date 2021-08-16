Rain chances increase as week progresses

Local Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mostly dry conditions are expected for the rest of today and for Tuesday as well. There is a very small chance of a pop-up shower, but they should be short-lived and few and far between. Highs today and Tuesday will be in the upper-80s.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday, though not everyone will see rain. Highs will be in the upper-80s to around 90 degrees.

A better chance of showers and storms will exist on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

A few showers and storms will be possible into the weekend, with highs in the upper-80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission