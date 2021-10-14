Rain chances end Friday morning; Sunny and seasonal this weekend

Most of Thursday will be dry, but we still have a chance for showers and storms to pop up this afternoon and evening, primarily where our Flash Flood Watch is in effect (Newton, McDonald, Lawrence, Barry counties MO and Benton county AR). An additional inch or so of rainfall is possible through tonight, as rain chances increase for everyone between midnight and sunrise tomorrow morning. This is along the last surge of moisture from this rainy week, and some rain could linger into Friday morning. Most of Friday will be dry, and skies will clear as temperatures cool down into the middle 60s.