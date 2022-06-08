Scattered showers and storms are possible through early Wednesday afternoon before skies gradually clear into this evening. We’ll warm into the lower 80s this afternoon and cool into the upper 50s for a cooler Thursday morning. Thursday is expected to stay dry until the overnight hours. Showers and thunderstorms are again possible late Thursday into early Friday, and that should be the last rain chance we see for a little while. We’ll dry out Friday afternoon and see a lot of sunshine through this weekend as temperatures warm into the 90s to begin next week.







