As temperatures today will remain in the 50s, rain will begin this afternoon and persist through the evening. Once we dip below freezing after midnight tonight, we’ll transition to a wintry mix, and ice accumulations will begin. We should switch to snow later on Wednesday, and then high snow accumulations are likely to fall through late Thursday. Ice accumulations could be up to a quarter inch, and snow will primarily be 4-8 inches. Higher snow totals are likely near Nevada and Fort Scott, where less ice will fall. We’ll be very cold behind this system through the end of the week.







