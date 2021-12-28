Rain before lunchtime; Clearing skies this afternoon

A few showers and storms are moving across the Four States this morning, but we’ll finally be dry by lunchtime Tuesday. Some heavy rain is possible with rainfall totals up to 1.5″ in some areas, especially to the northwest of Joplin. Everyone else should see less than an inch of rain before clouds quickly exit behind this system. We’ll see sunny skies, a southerly breeze and high temperatures in the upper 60s this afternoon.

Clouds will increase again overnight behind the passage of a cold front, and rain is possible again near sunrise and through Wednesday morning, with the bulk staying mostly to our east. We should remain dry through Thursday and Friday morning before we’ll be tracking another rain system that may be with us as we ring in the New Year. Stay tuned for updates!