We finally got to see some sunshine today but now clouds are increasing tonight. We will see the showers returning, as well. This will be ending my midday tomorrow. We will see a mix of clouds and sun on Sunday.

High pressure at least gave us one dry day today but now we are seeing the clouds increasing across Texas and Oklahoma. There is a weak wave moving across North Central Texas, as well. This will get caught in the upper flow and bring the chance for showers after midnight. Then we see that beginning to taper off tomorrow morning and should be gone by about midday. Look high temperature of 50 in the afternoon with a light north wind.

Then we are dry for Sunday but we will still see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will still be warm until next week. Rain is likely again by Monday night into Tuesday. Things turn much colder though by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will only be in the 30s late next week.