A chilly night is in store, with lows dropping to the low to mid-20s.

Plenty of sunshine will help us warm to the mid-50s Friday, before we reach 60 Saturday.

A cold front will pass through the area dry but will knock our highs down to the low to mid-50s for Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies are expected from Monday through Thursday, with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Happy Thanksgiving and have a great Friday!