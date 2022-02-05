







Expect another chilly night, with lows dropping to the upper-teens..

Plenty of sunshine is expected for Sunday, though a week cold front will pass through in the afternoon, which may lead to a few additional clouds. Regardless, we’ll stay dry, with temperatures warming into the mid-40s.

Mostly sunny skies are anticipated through next weekend, with temperatures gradually warming. Highs will be in the upper-40s Monday, followed by a stretch of 50s for Tuesday through Thursday, finally culminating in our best chance of reaching 60 degrees on Friday. Saturday may see us fall back to the 50s once again. Low temperatures will also finally warm above freezing by Friday and Saturday mornings.

Have a great rest of your weekend!