





We will see some chances for some scattered storms tonight and into early tomorrow morning with some strong storms possible. We will be drying out by tomorrow afternoon and our Sunday should turn out nice and more sunshine is likely for next week. Temperatures across the Four States were in the 80s and low 90s and rain totals from last night and this morning saw most locations remaining dry.

We do have a cold front positioned near the Four States which is expected to push through and generate rain chances for tonight. This evening and early tonight we will see the potential for scattered storms to develop off of this front as it pushes through and rain chances for the Four States may continue into tomorrow morning. Through our Sunday we should see a clearing trend with a northerly wind drying us out and clearing our skies.

A marginal risk is in effect for portions of the Four States for a hail and wind threat with some of the stronger storms that develop. Drought conditions persist in the Four States especially across Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma where there is a more widespread case of extreme drought so any rainfall received in these areas would help. Once this front moves through expect a cooler day tomorrow with highs residing primarily in the 80s.

Tonight we will see a low around 67 degrees with a cool night ahead and storms possible early. Tomorrow we will see a high around 87 degrees with skies clearing throughout the day and we will continue to see some cooler temperatures. For the next week expect sunshine and temperatures hovering around our seasonal average.