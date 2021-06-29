Possible Heavy Rain through Thursday, Mostly Sunny 4th of July Weekend









A Flood Watch remains in effect for Barton, Cedar, Dade, Jasper and Vernon counties in southwest Missouri, along with all of our southeast Kansas counties until 7 PM this evening.

Coverage of showers and thunderstorms should be less today than it was yesterday, but any rain we see still has the potential to be heavy. Off-and-on showers and storms continue for Wednesday and Thursday as well, all of which could produce localized flooding.

By Friday, any showers or storms should become very isolated.

For the 4th of July weekend, mostly sunny skies are expected, with very comfortable and pleasant conditions. A small chance of a shower or storm returns by Monday.

Throughout the 7-day forecast, temperatures in the low to mid-80s are expected.

Have a great Tuesday!