While most of Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and muggy, we have a few rain chances to track, beginning this afternoon. All of these showers and storms will be isolated, meaning it could be raining in one city while the neighboring ones are completely dry. We’ll warm into the lower 90s today and cool into the middle 70s tonight. The chance for rain will pick back up again into Thursday morning and stick with us on and off through tomorrow, as we warm into the lower 90s again.

Temperatures will warm to near 100° on Friday and Saturday with heat index values even higher than that. This larger warm up is ahead of a slight rain chance into Sunday morning, where a cold front will bring us cooler temperatures and less humid conditions into early next week. Temperatures will be in the 80s to begin next week, but we’ll likely warm back into the 90s again by the end of next week.