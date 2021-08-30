Plenty of sunshine expected this week, slightly less humidity by Thursday









There will be a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm as we head through the afternoon and evening hours, but most areas will remain dry. If you do pick up a thundershower, it’s possible that locally heavy rainfall could occur.

We’ll see temperatures in the low to mid-90s from today all the way through the weekend. Heat index values up around 95 degrees are expected and could briefly touch the 100 degree mark during the afternoon hours, but less humidity is expected by the time we hit Thursday. While it will still be hot, this should keep the heat index values below 100.

In late August and early September, average high temperatures cool to the upper-80s, so our continuing trend of 90s is certainly warmer than normal.

Have a great rest of your Monday!