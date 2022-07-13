After yesterday’s much needed rainfall, Wednesday will see sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Overnight, we’ll fall into the upper 60s before temperatures return to the upper 90s tomorrow. Humidity and the heat index should hold off until the weekend, when actual temperatures near 100° on Saturday.

Models indicate that rain is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. This would briefly and slightly cool us down to end the weekend. There is still some uncertainty with the exact timing, location and totals with this system, as it all depends on the track of the low pressure system. Regardless, temperatures will still raise well above average into next week.