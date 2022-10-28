Temperatures again today will warm into the 60s for Friday with a few clouds and a nice breeze. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies overhead tonight as we cool into the 40s. By tomorrow afternoon, most of us will see a few showers fall from mostly cloudy skies. Most of this rain will stay to the southeast, but on and off showers are possible into early Sunday morning. Clouds will stick around through Sunday as we only warm into the lower 60s to end the weekend.

Sunshine returns on Monday for a beautiful Halloween. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s in the afternoon before cooling into the upper 50s for trick-or-treating. A slight warming trend will lead us into the beginning of November next week. We’ll begin the new month with high temperatures in the 70s.