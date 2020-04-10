Periods Of Showers, Storms Easter Weekend







High pressure is sliding east of us tonight allowing a light south wind to return. This will keep temperatures from dropping into the 303 tonight. Isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday, mainly before noon. Another round of showers and storms will be more widespread heading into Saturday night and Sunday. A few strong to severe storms are possible. The main risks will be hail and damaging wind.

Once this passes we’ll see much colder air filter into the area. Lows will be near 30 early Monday with frost likely. We’ll stay cool through next week.