Patchy Fog Tonight Into Tuesday Morning, Storms Thursday Night









The forecast is dry tonight but with the ground being very wet we will likely see patchy fog overnight. This will last into Wednesday morning.

We will see a warming trend for a couple of days this week. Then storms arrive again Thursday night into Friday. A few of those could be severe.

Tomorrow we will see a south wind as a storm system moves across the Northern Plains. This will allow warmer weather to return. It will be a little Breezy in the afternoon. We will continue with the above average temperatures on Thursday too. The next storm system will be coming together by Thursday night and a few could be strong to severe.