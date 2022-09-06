Parts of SE Kansas & a good amount of SW Missouri are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM Tuesday morning, and the rest of the Four States could see some patchy fog to start the day. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine today as we warm into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. Overnight, we’ll cool into the middle 60s with another chance for some patchy fog to form into Wednesday morning.

Abundant sunshine will lead us into the end of this week with temperatures warming into the upper 80s. By Sunday, we’ll be monitoring a cold front set to pass over the Four States. A slight cool down looks likely into early next week, but rain chances look fairly slim at this point. We’ll be monitoring this through the week, so stay tuned for the latest forecast.