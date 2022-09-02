





The rain is over with but we should see some dense fog developing late tonight. Especially east of Joplin. We will see dry weather for the weekend though. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

It’s still very muggy outside though. We had an upper level low swing across the area earlier today. That brought showers and even a few storms to the area early. We saw almost 3 inches of rain in Monett. That continues to taper off tonight. Futurecast shows just a few clouds for tomorrow. We will see a north wind is another boundary starts to push closer. Look for a high 86 tomorrow with sunshine in the afternoon.

Sunday looks to remain mild with a Northeast wind as well. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s through Labor Day. We will see a chance for rain on Tuesday.