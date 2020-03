Joplin, Mo. - A wet week is in store for us. Rain and thunderstorm chances for five of the seven days. A weather pattern that is setting up for this week that will give multiple rounds of rain. Could see multiple inches of rainfall.

An upper level disturbance moving just south of the Four States is going to allow for rain to reform later tonight into tomorrow morning. Most of the rain and possible thunderstorms should remain south of I-44, but a few stray cells could move north of the interstate. Any thunderstorms that develop overnight night should remain below severe levels.