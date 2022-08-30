Look for patchy fog developing later tonight as temperatures cool down into the upper 50s in a few spots. We will notice less humidity though by tomorrow. Temperatures will still be near 90 though even into the weekend.

Fortunately the humidity hasn’t been too bad and dry air will cool off nicely after sunset. Due to the recent rainfall we will see fog developing as temperatures cool off though. High pressure will be sending in that dryer air for tomorrow, as well. That means even though we top out around 89, it won’t be quite so muggy. We will still have some low 90s and parts of kansas. A Northeast wind at 5 miles an hour.

By Thursday afternoon a few clouds increase but showers will be remaining to the West. Through the weekend we see temperatures in the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Labor Day looks dry too with high temperature still near 90 degrees.