Our Dry Weather Pattern Is About To Come To An End







The ridge of high pressure that’s given us several dry days is beginning to lose it’s group on the Four States. This will allow for a weak upper level wave to move into the Four States Thursday. A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected with this round.

A broad area of low pressure sets up shop to our west which will send several disturbances into the Plains. This will give us the chance for showers and storms on a daily basis through the weekend. A few could be strong to severe, as well. Be “weather aware” through Memorial Day. Not only could we see a few strong storms but heavy rain could lead to some flash flooding.