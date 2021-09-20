One more hot day; Rain overnight to cool us down tomorrow

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s ruling party was on course Monday to retain the super majority needed to ensure President Vladimir Putin’s continued grip on power after parliamentary elections that most opposition politicians were barred from and that were marred by multiple reports of violations.

The vote has been watched closely as key to the runup to the 2024 presidential election. It's not yet clear whether Putin will run again, choose a successor or outline a different path — but he is expected to keep his hand on the tiller whatever he decides, and an obedient State Duma, or parliament, is crucial to those plans.