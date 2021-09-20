One more hot day; Rain overnight to cool us down tomorrow

September has been warm thus far, but that will come to a brief end this week. The week will begin warm with temperatures near 90 this afternoon, and we could see a few showers as early as this evening. Rain chances will really increase overnight, with the best chance for storms closer to sunrise tomorrow morning. Rainfall totals should be less than a half inch, but the bigger impact will be temperatures. We’ll drop into the 50s tomorrow morning and only warm into the 70s each afternoon Tuesday through Thursday.