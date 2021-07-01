One More Day of Rain, Dry for the Holiday Weekend

Our Flash Flood Watch continues through today until 7 p.m. as showers and thunderstorm chances stick with us through Thursday. Areas except SE Kansas are seeing morning storms, but most of us will be dry through the late morning hours. Everyone could see some scattered showers and storms as they pop-up yet again this afternoon. An additional 0.5-2″ of rainfall is possible through Thursday. Temperatures will only get into the lower 80s today.









As the stationary front finally moves to our south later today, rain chances decrease and clouds will gradually clear overnight. By tomorrow morning, skies will be mostly sunny and humidity values will be lower. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s through the holiday weekend. Moisture returns late Sunday and early Monday in the form of humidity, and rain will return on Tuesday and Wednesday of the coming week.