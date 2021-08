JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.-- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says more than 200,000 people have received their COVID vaccines since the state announced its Vaccine Incentive Program. He says that is good news but is encouraging more Missourians to roll up their sleeves.

"We understand some are hesitant towards getting the vaccine but now is the time to step up and take personal responsibility to protect yourself and loved ones by getting vaccinated," said Gov. Parson.