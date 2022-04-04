A cold front is expected to stall to our south later today, providing a few rain chances for the Four States over the next few days. We’ll see a good amount of dry time through the midday hours on Monday, except if you’re closer to the Missouri-Arkansas border, where they could see rain almost all day long. Showers and storms will begin again for everyone after the sun sets tonight. Severe weather is not expected for the Four States–that threat will remain well to our south.

We should be mostly, if not completely dry by sunrise tomorrow and through your Tuesday. We could even see some sunshine tomorrow afternoon before the last round of rain begins late Tuesday night. Some rain could linger into early Wednesday morning, but then clouds will quickly exit through the day.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s through a cool and breezy end of the week. Another frost and/or freeze looks likely into Saturday morning before temperatures warm above average into Sunday.