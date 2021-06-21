On-and-off showers & storms through Monday; Cooler through Tuesday

Much needed rain is finally making its way into the Four States. The best chance to see this rain is from sunrise to about 2-3 p.m. this afternoon. There will be some dry time, as these will be on-and-off showers and storms with some gusty winds and heavy downpours at times. Temperatures will likely be in the 60s for the majority of the day, nearing 70 this evening before the sun sets. Skies will clear behind this cold front, and sunshine will be abundant through Tuesday and Wednesday. Those are the best days to get outdoors with cool & comfortable conditions stretching across the Midwest & Great Plains.









Humidity returns to the area on Thursday as temperatures will soar into the lower 90s, feeling like the upper 90s with the heat index. Rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday and through Saturday along another cold front. Temperatures will slightly cool down behind this system, but summer-like conditions are expected to return early next week.