Parts of the Four States are waking up to a cluster of storms this morning. This will continue a little after the sun fully rises before we dry out during the midday hours. We could even see some sunshine later today that would bump temperatures near 90° this afternoon. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible again this afternoon & evening, but they should stay mainly along and south of I-44. We’ll completely dry out overnight as we cool into the upper 60s. This rain system will continue to slowly move south, leading to a very small rain chance near the Arkansas border into tomorrow. For most of us, we’ll see sunshine return tomorrow, leading temperatures back into the upper 90s.
