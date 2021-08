Joplin, Mo. -- Losing a loved one is often sudden, shocking and painful. The grief process is always difficult, but grieving the loss of a loved one who died by suicide can be complex and traumatic. Adopting coping strategies and resources can be a step in the right direction.

Del Camp, the Ozark Center Chief Clinical Officer, says, "Suicide is never about one thing. It seems that way, but it's never about one thing. People feel severe pain, you know, just emotional pain, they feel hopeless, that things will change and they feel like they have an answer and that's suicide and that's the only answer that's available." People who have lost loved ones by suicide face the same painful emotions as others who grieve a loss. Camp says, " Death is difficult when you know it's coming. We have a chance to sort of marshal our resources and we sort of know it's going to happen and there is a degree of relief that happens."