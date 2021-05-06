Off & On Storms Through Sunday











Cooler air returns tonight with lows in the low 40s but the wind will die down this evening. A brief period of showers and storms will be possible Friday but severe weather is not expected with this round. additional showers and storms are possible as warm air rushes back into the area Friday night.

A progressive northwest flow aloft will set the stage for more active weather over Mother’s Day Weekend. A cluster of storms is expected to develop in Central Kansas Saturday afternoon. There is a low end risk for strong to severe storms for us late Saturday night. Initially there is a risk for brief, spin up tornadoes west of our area but this is expected to transition to a wind and hail risk by late Saturday evening.