







We’ll see a few rounds of showers and storms from Thursday morning through Friday evening. Storms are likely by daybreak Thursday and should taper off during the afternoon. Another moves in late Thursday night into Friday. These two rounds should stay below severe limits but heavy rain is possible. If skies clear out Friday afternoon and we warm up enough, we could see strong to severe storms with the third round expected to move in Friday evening. Large hail and damaging wind would be the main risks but an isolated, brief tornado can’t be ruled out.