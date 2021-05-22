Off-and-On Chances for Precipitation Through Next Week

There will be frequent chances for rain over the next seven days -- but it won't be raining frequently.

Our best chances for showers and thunderstorms will come Tuesday and Thursday, with rain widely scattered for the rest of the week -- though there is at least a chance for rain every day.

As for temperatures, highs will be in the upper-70s from Sunday through Tuesday, reaching the low to mid-80s from Wednesday through Friday, and then cooling back to the upper-70s Saturday after a cold front moves through.

Expect breezy conditions for Sunday and Monday, with a few wind gusts around 20 mph possible at times.

