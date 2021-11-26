November ends and December begins with sunshine and warm temperatures









It will stay a bit on the breezy side tonight, with gusts to 25 mph possible at times. Lows will drop to the mid-30s.

Mostly sunny skies will continue Saturday, with highs warming into the low to mid-60s.

A cold front will pass through the area dry later Saturday, with highs cool8ing to the mid-50s for Sunday.

Plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper-60s can then be expected from Monday through Thursday.

A few more clouds can be expected for Friday, with temperatures slightly cooler but still well above normal.

Have a great weekend!