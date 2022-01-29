







Expect mostly clear skies tonight, with lows in the mid to upper-20s. A weak cold front will progress through the area, but it will come through dry. A few isolated wind gusts to 25 mph are possible tonight.

Temperatures won’t be all that much cooler behind the front–just five degrees or so for Sunday, when we’ll be looking at mostly sunny conditions and highs in the low to mid-50s.

The warmest day of the week looks to be Monday, with highs climbing into the lower-60s, which is about 15 degrees above normal for late January.

A strong cold front will approach the area Tuesday. With better Gulf moisture still to our south and temperatures still in the mid-50s, we’re just expecting light rain showers during the day Tuesday.

The possibility exists for precipitation to mix with snow, sleet and freezing rain Tuesday night. For Wednesday into Wednesday night, it looks like precipitation will mostly fall in the form of snow, but rain, freezing rain and sleet mixed in remains a possibility. It remains to be seen exactly which parts of the area see which type of precipitation and how heavy it will be. At this time, the highest likelihood for most of the winter impacts (whether it be ice or snow) appears to be for locations from I-44 northward, but this is very much subject to change. Light snow will end during the day Thursday.

One thing that is for sure is temperatures will start to cool down significantly. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper-20s, with Friday morning lows potentially dropping below zero. Winds chills could be as cold as 10 below zero from Wednesday night through Saturday morning. Lows will still be in the single digits Saturday morning, before we warm up into the mid-40s for next weekend’s highs.