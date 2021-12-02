Near record warmth through Friday; Cooler with rain possible this weekend

The record high temperatures for December 2nd and 3rd in Joplin are 74° and 73° respectively, and we will likely hit or even break those this year. Thursday will feature plentiful sunshine before clouds increase through Friday ahead of our slight weekend rain chances. We will be slightly cooler, but still above average for Saturday and Sunday. Rain should primarily stay to our southeast this weekend, but some of us could see some showers, with the best chance looking to be Sunday morning. Totals will likely be less than a quarter inch. We should begin next week dry and below average before we enter into an unsettled weather pattern that could lead to more rain chances through the extended forecast.