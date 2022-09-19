Temperatures are already warm this morning as we’re all waking up in the 70s. We’ll warm into the upper 90s this afternoon, potentially tying or breaking a record set back on September 19th, 1954. Records could possibly be broken tomorrow and Wednesday, as well.

A strong cold front is set to drop temperatures into the upper 70s for the first day of fall on Thursday. A few showers are possible to our north on Thursday morning, but it doesn’t look very likely. Temperatures will warm back into the 90s by Saturday, but another cold front should cool us down again and give us all a better chance for rain on Sunday.