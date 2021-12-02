Near record highs again Friday, more seasonable next week









Joplin hit a high of 76 degrees Thursday, breaking the old December 2 record of 74, set in 1970. Chanute reached a high of 79, their all-time record high for the month of December. The old December record high for Chanute was 77, set on December 7, 1966.

More cloud cover will keep temperatures a bit cooler Friday, but highs in the lower-70s will still be very close to record territory.

The weekend will feature highs in the low to mid-60s, which is certainly cooler but is still above normal for December. There will be a small chance of a passing shower Saturday into Saturday night, but most locations will remain dry.

Expect much cooler conditions for Monday, as we start the work week with highs in the mid-40s. We’ll then jump up and down between the 40s and 50s through the rest of the week.

Tuesday night into Wednesday represents our only other chance of rain in the 7-day, but once again, most areas should stay dry.

Have a great Friday!