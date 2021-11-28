Much warmer this week









Abundant sunshine and breezy conditions are expected for Monday, with highs in the mid to upper-60s.

We’ll continue to see warm weather for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs staying in the 60s.

Thursday and Friday should be the warmest days of the week, with highs in the lower-70s.

Cooler conditions are expected next weekend, with highs in the mid to upper-50s.

No rain is expected through at least next weekend, with many computers models keeping the forecast dry through mid-December.

The Climate Prediction Center also keeps a good chance of above normal temperatures staying in place across the Four States through December 12.

Have a great week!