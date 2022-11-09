We will see a much warmer day today with highs approaching 80 likely across the Four States. For our Thursday we will begin to see our chances for storms increase and with this cold front moving through we could see the possibility for a strong storm as well. Once this front has passed though we should see a much colder air mass take hold for our Veterans Day and the weekend.

Temperatures this morning are warm in the low 60s across the Four States. We also have dewpoints in the upper 50s and low 60s so some patchy fog cant be ruled out especially in low lying areas. With the kids headed to school we will see a warm and breezy morning with temperatures in the low 60s and some cloudy skies as well.

We should remain relatively quiet today besides the breezy south winds. As we head into our Thursday we will see the cold front approach the Four States and we will continue to see breezy south winds leading up to its passage. We could see rain develop earlier in the day but the greatest development and chances for storms will be into the afternoon and evening hours with more widespread rain coverage likely but once the front has moved to the east we will see a much colder northwesterly wind take its place.

Rain totals from this could see some locations receive up to 3 quarters of an inch of rain and our temperatures in the next 6 to 10 days are expected to be very below average.

For today expect a high around 79 with warm and breezy conditions and partly cloudy skies. Tonight we will see a low around 65 with a warm night ahead and continued breezy winds. We will see those rain chances tomorrow before we cool way down for Veterans Day and likely hold on to the cold into next week.