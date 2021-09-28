Much-needed rain chances return Wednesday









Tonight: Mostly clear, with a 20% chance of a rain shower after midnight. Most areas will remain dry before daybreak. Lows in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and humid, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower-80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper-70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper-70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, with a 20% chance of a rain shower. Most locations will remain dry. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the low to mid-70s.