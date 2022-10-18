Tuesday begins with a freeze warning across the Four States that is in effect through 10 AM. Even with abundant sunshine today, we’ll only warm into the 40s this afternoon with a wind chill making it feel about 5 degrees colder. Overnight, temperatures are going to drop even lower, with Wednesday beginning in the lower 20s. After tomorrow morning, we’ll be entering into a large warming trend.

Temperatures will warm back into the 70s on Thursday before lifting into the 80s by Friday and into the weekend. Sunday should see winds and clouds increase ahead of a rain chance we’ll be tracking into late Sunday and Monday. This system will likely drop temperatures a bit to begin next week.