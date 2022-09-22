After yesterday almost hit 100°, a cold front passed over the Four States Wednesday evening that will lead to a Thursday over 30 degrees cooler! A few light rain showers are possible through the early afternoon, and this cloud cover will inhibit warming for the first day of fall. Temperatures this morning are in the lower 60s, and we’re going to struggle to warm into the upper 60s this afternoon.

We’ll see a bit more sunshine for Friday as skies clear a little bit overnight, but temperatures should warm back into the low 90s on Saturday. A weaker cold front is expected to pass over the Four States again on Saturday, but rain looks less likely with this system than previously expected. We’ll cool into the lower 80s to start next week.