Much Cooler and Showery Sunday, Humidity Returns by Tuesday









Showers and thunderstorms remain possible across the Four States tonight, though our severe weather threat has come to an end. Breezy wind gusts up to 25 mph will help to usher in cooler air.

For Sunday, a few showers will be possible, with highs only reaching the mid-70s.

Monday looks dry and partly cloudy, with highs back to the lower-80s.

Humidity quickly makes a return to the area for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper-80s to around 90 degrees. A stray shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out as we heat things up, but most areas should remain dry.

A few showers and storms are possible from Thursday through Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

Have a great rest of your weekend!