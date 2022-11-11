We are much colder today across the Four States after the cold front has passed through and thanks to a breezy northerly wind we also have a wind chill active. We are going to continue to be cold into our weekend as well and even into our next week.

Temperatures across the Four States this morning are in the low 40s and upper 30s. Current winds have seen several locations with gusts over 15 miles per hour this morning. Thanks to that gusty north wind providing plenty of cold air advection over the area we are seeing wind chill values dip into the 20s in several locations this morning. All of these aspects must be considered with the kids headed off to school as it is going to continue to be cold, windy, and cloudy this morning across the Four States.

Precipitation totals from the rain we saw last night and early this morning saw locations get anywhere from a quarter to half an inch of rain.

The cold front that provided us with our rain last night has pushed off to the east and has left much colder conditions in its wake. Into tonight there is a slight possibility of some flurries thanks to some mid level energy tied to the upper level trough that the surface cold front is connected to which will provide enough lift for some precipitation development. However, there is uncertainty with the amount of moisture that will be available so chances for flurries will be greater to the east but cant be ruled out here. High pressure will set in for the weekend and continue our cold weather pattern until it begins to move off to the east late Sunday and our next low pressure system moves closer from the west. This system will be providing us our next chances for precipitation and maybe some snow.

For today we will see a high of 43 with a wind chill and gradual clearing throughout the day. Tonight we will see clouds decreasing with cold and breezy conditions and a low around 23. It will be a cold Veterans Day and a cold weekend as well before we get some precipitation chances Monday and remain cold next week.