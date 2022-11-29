Very cold air has moved into the Four States behind a strong frontal boundary. After enjoying highs in the middle and upper 60s, temperatures dropped rapidly Tuesday evening back into the 30s. And, the northwest winds between 15 and 25 miles an hour in that cold air mass are creating wind chills that make it feel more like the 20s. A low cloud deck followed the front into the area, and these clouds may produce a few snow flurries through the evening hours, in this strong cold air advection pattern. The low overcast will gradually dissipate during the overnight hours, which should help temperatures descend further into the 20s. By daybreak Wednesday, much of the area will have dropped to the lower and middle 20s. Sunshine will be with us through the day and will help boost high temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s. However, this kind of chill is well below normal for the end of November. After we suffer through a cold Wednesday, we will enjoy a brief warming trend to end the work week. Highs should reach the lower 50s on Thursday with even warmer high temperatures on Friday in the lower 60s. After another cold front takes us back to the 40s for highs on Saturday. We will move into a warmer, unsettled period to start the new week on Sunday. As warm and moist air spreads north into the Four States both Sunday and Monday, the chance for rain will be on the increase each day with showers; and there may even be a rumble of thunder or two on Monday.