Mostly Dry Weather Through Friday, Humidity to Increase Soon

There is a small chance of a rain shower for the rest of the day, but expect a decreasing trend in our cloud cover. Lows tonight will drop to the lower-60s.

For Tuesday through Wednesday, mostly sunny skies and increasing humidity is expected. Highs will be in the upper-80s to around 90 degrees.

There is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm for Thursday, but most locations should remain dry, with highs in the upper-80s.

Our best chance for showers and storms appears to be Friday, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Scattered showers and storms remain possible this weekend, with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

