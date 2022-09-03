





We should remain mostly dry tomorrow save for a possible afternoon storm and we may also have some rain chances for your Labor Day with the same conditions. We will likely see warm temperatures ahead and also plenty of sunshine into next week. Temperatures are in the 80s and 90s across the area with dewpoints in the in the upper 60s making it a bit humid outside.

We do have a weak cold front off to our northwest and it will push through tomorrow but we don’t expect much in the way of precipitation except in the afternoon with some assist from daytime heating. The front will likely continue to push east for our Labor Day and we could once again see some afternoon storms thanks to daytime heating but these will be isolated and pulse in nature so don’t expect them to last long if they even occur.

For the next 6 to 10 days and even the next two weeks we could see some above average temperatures across the area. For tomorrow though we can expect highs in the 80s and possibly hit 90 in some locations.

For tonight we expect a low around 65 with increasing clouds and possible patchy fog. For tomorrow we have a high around 87 with partly cloudy conditions and patchy fog early. We do have some very slight rain chances for our Labor Day but other than that it looks like sunny skies ahead and seasonably warm temperatures.