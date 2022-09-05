





For your Labor Day we should remain mostly dry with the slight possibility of an afternoon shower or storm especially south of I-44. We will likely see warm temperatures ahead and plenty of sunshine for this week. Temperatures this morning across the Four States are in the upper 60s and 70s and dewpoints are in the 60s so fog is a possibility this morning but as the sun comes up it should burn off quickly. We will likely see partly cloudy skies for today with highs into the 80s so it will certainly be a nice Labor Day.

We do have a stationary boundary off to our southeast and this feature combined with some upper level forcing could produce some afternoon showers and storms. These storms will likely dissipate with the sun going down and tomorrow will be much of the same story with the possibility for some afternoon showers and storms. Our temperature outlook for this month shows a general warming trend above average so it could be a warm September ahead.

Today expect a high around 85 with some clouds and a stray afternoon shower possible. For tonight expect a low around 64 with a cool night ahead with some increasing clouds. The next 7 days show plenty of sunshine and temperatures well into the 80s.