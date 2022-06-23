Today will be similar to yesterday–partly sunny & humid with a slight rain chance. Most will stay dry like yesterday, but a few of us could see some showers through the day as we warm into the lower 90s. Rain chances will officially hit zero tonight as we cool into the middle 70s.

We’ll see more sunshine into Friday, but temperatures will soar into the upper 90s, with a heat index above 100° in the afternoon. The same goes for Saturday, which will likely be the hottest day of the year so far. Heat advisories will likely be issued for both days, so make sure to stay safe and take care of yourself!

Late Saturday night, a cold front will approach us and bring slight rain chances early Sunday. There is a little more uncertainty with where this system will bring rain, so update you as this gets closer. What is very certain is that temperatures will cool into the middle 80s for highs Sunday and Monday. Expect less humid air to begin next week, but we’ll warm back into the 90s by Wednesday.