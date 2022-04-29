After some morning storms mainly to our north, Friday will remain dry with some sunshine and wind gusts up to 35-40 MPH. As we close in on midnight, strong to severe storms will form near Wichita and move eastward through the night. The storms will likely weaken by the time they make it towards I-49, but a windy & hail threat will still exist. Those in SE Kansas under an enhanced risk will have to monitor hail, wind & even a tornado threat between 10 PM – 2 AM. Storms will move out of the Four States by 4 AM.

This weekend will actually be dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. Storms will move back into the area early Monday morning and stick with us on and off through next week. Models indicate that some storms on Monday and Wednesday could potentially be strong to severe. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s late next week.