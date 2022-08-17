After showers and storms last night, cloud cover today will inhibit warming today. Your Wednesday in the Four States will only warm into the upper 70s with winds out of the east and a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon. Clouds will continue to decrease overnight as we cool into the lower 60s. Some of us could even see temperatures drop into the upper 50s Thursday morning.

We’ll be dry with sunshine through Thursday and Friday as temperatures warm to near 90° again to end the week. Rain chances return this weekend and could linger into early next week. There should be plenty of dry time during this next rain system, and we’ll keep you updated as this gets closer. Temperatures will remain below average through the 7-day forecast.